How to Pick the Predators vs. Jets Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 23 Published 11:46 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

For the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, we have outlined the best bets to consider, along with our picks and predictions, in the article below.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Jets Picks

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.1 goals)

This season, nine of Nashville’s 20 games have gone over Saturday’s total of 6 goals.

There have been 11 Winnipeg games with over 6 goals this season.

These two teams combine for 6.5 goals per game, 0.5 more than the over/under for this contest.

This game’s over/under is 0.4 more than the 5.6 goals these two teams allow per game combined.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -128

The Predators have won 46.2% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (6-7).

In games it has played with moneyline odds of -128 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of its games).

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 56.1% to win.

Jets Moneyline: +108

In five games as the underdog on the moneyline, Winnipeg has secured the upset two times.

The Jets have won a single game with moneyline odds of +108 or longer (in three such games).

Winnipeg’s implied probability to win is 48.1% based on its moneyline odds.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Winnipeg 4, Nashville 2

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s leading contributors this season with 15 points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 11.1%.

Roman Josi has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.

Through 20 games, Ryan O’Reilly has proven himself as an important offensive option for Nashville. He has 11 points (three goals and eight assists).

Across 16 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 5-9-2. During those games, he’s allowed 40 goals while recording 434 saves.

Jets Points Leaders

Kyle Connor is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 26 points (1.3 per game). He has scored 13 goals and 13 assists in 20 games (playing 19:32 per game).

Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele has racked up 25 total points (1.3 per game), with 12 goals and 13 assists.

Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers has 23 points, courtesy of nine goals (third on team) and 14 assists (second).

Connor Hellebuyck’s record stands at 14-2-0 on the season, giving up 34 goals (2.1 goals against average) and compiling 415 saves with a .924 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/15/2024 Flames L 2-0 Away -125 11/17/2024 Canucks W 5-3 Away -119 11/20/2024 Kraken L 3-0 Away -142 11/23/2024 Jets – Home -128 11/25/2024 Devils – Away – 11/27/2024 Flyers – Home – 11/29/2024 Lightning – Home –

Jets’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 11/16/2024 Panthers L 5-0 Away +116 11/19/2024 Panthers W 6-3 Home -121 11/22/2024 Penguins W 4-1 Away -192 11/23/2024 Predators – Away +108 11/25/2024 Wild – Away – 11/27/2024 Kings – Away – 11/29/2024 Golden Knights – Away –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Winnipeg Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.