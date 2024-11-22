How to Pick the Predators vs. Jets Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 23
Published 11:46 pm Friday, November 22, 2024
For the upcoming matchup between the Nashville Predators and the Winnipeg Jets on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET, we have outlined the best bets to consider, along with our picks and predictions, in the article below.
Predators vs. Jets Picks
Total Pick
Pick OU: Over 6 (model projecting 6.1 goals)
- This season, nine of Nashville’s 20 games have gone over Saturday’s total of 6 goals.
- There have been 11 Winnipeg games with over 6 goals this season.
- These two teams combine for 6.5 goals per game, 0.5 more than the over/under for this contest.
- This game’s over/under is 0.4 more than the 5.6 goals these two teams allow per game combined.
Moneyline Pick
Predators Moneyline: -128
- The Predators have won 46.2% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (6-7).
- In games it has played with moneyline odds of -128 or shorter, Nashville has compiled a 5-6 record (winning 45.5% of its games).
- Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Predators have an implied probability of 56.1% to win.
Jets Moneyline: +108
- In five games as the underdog on the moneyline, Winnipeg has secured the upset two times.
- The Jets have won a single game with moneyline odds of +108 or longer (in three such games).
- Winnipeg’s implied probability to win is 48.1% based on its moneyline odds.
Score Prediction
Prediction:
Winnipeg 4, Nashville 2
Predators Points Leaders
- Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s leading contributors this season with 15 points. He has averaged 0.4 goals per game, shooting 11.1%.
- Roman Josi has 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) to add to the team’s scoring efforts.
- Through 20 games, Ryan O’Reilly has proven himself as an important offensive option for Nashville. He has 11 points (three goals and eight assists).
- Across 16 games played, Juuse Saros has a goaltending record of 5-9-2. During those games, he’s allowed 40 goals while recording 434 saves.
Jets Points Leaders
- Kyle Connor is a top offensive contributor for his squad with 26 points (1.3 per game). He has scored 13 goals and 13 assists in 20 games (playing 19:32 per game).
- Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele has racked up 25 total points (1.3 per game), with 12 goals and 13 assists.
- Winnipeg’s Nikolaj Ehlers has 23 points, courtesy of nine goals (third on team) and 14 assists (second).
- Connor Hellebuyck’s record stands at 14-2-0 on the season, giving up 34 goals (2.1 goals against average) and compiling 415 saves with a .924 save percentage (seventh-best in the league).
Predators’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/15/2024
|Flames
|L 2-0
|Away
|-125
|11/17/2024
|Canucks
|W 5-3
|Away
|-119
|11/20/2024
|Kraken
|L 3-0
|Away
|-142
|11/23/2024
|Jets
|–
|Home
|-128
|11/25/2024
|Devils
|–
|Away
|–
|11/27/2024
|Flyers
|–
|Home
|–
|11/29/2024
|Lightning
|–
|Home
|–
Jets’ Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Moneyline
|11/16/2024
|Panthers
|L 5-0
|Away
|+116
|11/19/2024
|Panthers
|W 6-3
|Home
|-121
|11/22/2024
|Penguins
|W 4-1
|Away
|-192
|11/23/2024
|Predators
|–
|Away
|+108
|11/25/2024
|Wild
|–
|Away
|–
|11/27/2024
|Kings
|–
|Away
|–
|11/29/2024
|Golden Knights
|–
|Away
|–
Nashville vs. Winnipeg Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
