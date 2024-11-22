Grizzlies vs. Kings Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 5

Published 4:35 am Friday, November 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Sacramento Kings (8-7), on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at FedExForum, go up against the Memphis Grizzlies (9-7). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE
  • Location: Memphis, Tennessee
  • Venue: FedExForum
  • Favorite:

Grizzlies vs. Kings 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Kings
118.9 Points Avg. 116.9
112.6 Points Allowed Avg. 113.7
47.6% Field Goal % 48.9%
34.1% Three Point % 34%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

  • Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 22.9 points per game while adding 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Grizzlies.
  • Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 11.6 points, 5.7 assists and four rebounds a game, and Santi Aldama adds 12.9 points, 3.4 assists and 7.1 rebounds per outing.
  • Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, hitting 1.7 per game.
  • Jackson grabs 1.4 steals per game. Jay Huff collects 1.6 blocks an outing.

Kings’ Top Players

  • Domantas Sabonis holds a top spot on the Kings rebounds and assists leaderboards, scoring 20.2 points a contest with 12.5 rebounds per game and 6.6 assists per game.
  • De’Aaron Fox has per-game averages of 28.8 points, 5.7 assists and five rebounds this season.
  • Fox hits 2.2 threes per game.
  • Fox’s 1.7 steals and Keon Ellis’ 0.9 blocks per game are vital to the Kings’ defensive production.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/25 Trail Blazers Home
11/27 Pistons Home
11/29 Pelicans Home
12/1 Pacers Home
12/3 Mavericks Away
12/5 Kings Home
12/7 Celtics Away
12/8 Wizards Away
12/19 Warriors Home
12/21 Hawks Away
12/23 Clippers Home

Kings Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread
11/25 Thunder Home
11/27 Timberwolves Away
11/29 Trail Blazers Away
12/1 Spurs Home
12/3 Rockets Home
12/5 Grizzlies Away
12/6 Spurs Away
12/8 Jazz Home
12/19 Lakers Home
12/21 Lakers Home
12/22 Pacers Home

