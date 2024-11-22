Grizzlies vs. Kings Tickets Available – Thursday, Dec. 5 Published 4:35 am Friday, November 22, 2024

The Sacramento Kings (8-7), on Thursday, December 5, 2024 at FedExForum, go up against the Memphis Grizzlies (9-7). The game tips at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and FDSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Kings Game Info & Tickets

Date: Thursday, December 5, 2024

Thursday, December 5, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-CA and FDSSE

NBCS-CA and FDSSE Location: Memphis, Tennessee

Memphis, Tennessee Venue: FedExForum

FedExForum Favorite: –

Grizzlies vs. Kings 2024-25 Stats

Grizzlies Kings 118.9 Points Avg. 116.9 112.6 Points Allowed Avg. 113.7 47.6% Field Goal % 48.9% 34.1% Three Point % 34%

Grizzlies’ Top Players

Jaren Jackson Jr. puts up 22.9 points per game while adding 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Grizzlies.

Scotty Pippen Jr. contributes with 11.6 points, 5.7 assists and four rebounds a game, and Santi Aldama adds 12.9 points, 3.4 assists and 7.1 rebounds per outing.

Jaylen Wells is the top active three-point shooter for the Grizzlies, hitting 1.7 per game.

Jackson grabs 1.4 steals per game. Jay Huff collects 1.6 blocks an outing.

Kings’ Top Players

Domantas Sabonis holds a top spot on the Kings rebounds and assists leaderboards, scoring 20.2 points a contest with 12.5 rebounds per game and 6.6 assists per game.

De’Aaron Fox has per-game averages of 28.8 points, 5.7 assists and five rebounds this season.

Fox hits 2.2 threes per game.

Fox’s 1.7 steals and Keon Ellis’ 0.9 blocks per game are vital to the Kings’ defensive production.

Grizzlies Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/25 Trail Blazers – Home – 11/27 Pistons – Home – 11/29 Pelicans – Home – 12/1 Pacers – Home – 12/3 Mavericks – Away – 12/5 Kings – Home – 12/7 Celtics – Away – 12/8 Wizards – Away – 12/19 Warriors – Home – 12/21 Hawks – Away – 12/23 Clippers – Home –

Kings Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Spread 11/25 Thunder – Home – 11/27 Timberwolves – Away – 11/29 Trail Blazers – Away – 12/1 Spurs – Home – 12/3 Rockets – Home – 12/5 Grizzlies – Away – 12/6 Spurs – Away – 12/8 Jazz – Home – 12/19 Lakers – Home – 12/21 Lakers – Home – 12/22 Pacers – Home –

