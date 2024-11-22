College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 23 Published 4:48 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

The SEC basketball lineup on Saturday should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Georgia Bulldogs playing the Marquette Golden Eagles at Imperial Arena, and there are predictions against the spread available in this article.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Pick: Marquette -6.5 vs. Georgia

Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Marquette Golden Eagles

Georgia Bulldogs vs. Marquette Golden Eagles Projected Favorite & Spread: Marquette by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Marquette by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Marquette -6.5

Marquette -6.5 Time: 11:00 AM ET

11:00 AM ET Date: November 23

Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.