College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 23
Published 4:48 pm Friday, November 22, 2024
The SEC basketball lineup on Saturday should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Georgia Bulldogs playing the Marquette Golden Eagles at Imperial Arena, and there are predictions against the spread available in this article.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Pick: Marquette -6.5 vs. Georgia
- Matchup: Georgia Bulldogs vs. Marquette Golden Eagles
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Marquette by 8.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Marquette -6.5
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: November 23
