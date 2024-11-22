College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 23

Published 8:55 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

By Data Skrive

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 23

There are plenty of exciting matchups on Saturday in AAC play, including a UMass Minutemen squaring off against the Temple Owls. If you’re looking for predictions against the spread, see below.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: LIU +16 vs. Charlotte

  • Matchup: Long Island Sharks at Charlotte 49ers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Charlotte by 13.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Charlotte -16
  • Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Tulsa +11 vs. Loyola Chicago

  • Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Loyola Chicago by 5.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Loyola Chicago -11
  • Time: 6:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 23
  • TV Channel: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: ESPN+

