College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 23 Published 8:55 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

There are plenty of exciting matchups on Saturday in AAC play, including a UMass Minutemen squaring off against the Temple Owls. If you’re looking for predictions against the spread, see below.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: LIU +16 vs. Charlotte

Matchup: Long Island Sharks at Charlotte 49ers

Long Island Sharks at Charlotte 49ers Projected Favorite & Spread: Charlotte by 13.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Charlotte by 13.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Charlotte -16

Charlotte -16 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Date: November 23

November 23 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Tulsa +11 vs. Loyola Chicago

Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Loyola Chicago Ramblers

Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Loyola Chicago Ramblers Projected Favorite & Spread: Loyola Chicago by 5.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Loyola Chicago by 5.2 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Loyola Chicago -11

Loyola Chicago -11 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Date: November 23

November 23 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

