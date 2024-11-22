Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Texans Game – Week 12 Published 12:37 pm Friday, November 22, 2024

The Houston Texans (7-4) host an AFC South battle against the Tennessee Titans (2-8) on Sunday, November 24, 2024 at NRG Stadium, so check out our best bets.

Titans vs. Texans Matchup Info

Best Moneyline Bet

The BetMGM line for this game has the Texans favored by 7.5, while the model predicts they’ll win by considerably more (16.6 points). Put your money on the Texans.

Based on this matchup’s moneyline, the Texans’ implied win probability is 80.0%.

The Texans have gone 7-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 87.5% of those games).

Houston has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -400 or shorter.

The Titans have been underdogs in seven games this season and won one (14.3%) of those contests.

Tennessee has not won as an underdog of +310 or more on the moneyline this season in two such games.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Texans (-7.5)

Texans (-7.5) The Texans have covered the spread five times in 11 games with a set spread.

In games they have played as 7.5-point favorites or more, Houston has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Titans have gone 1-9-0 against the spread this year.

Tennessee has yet to cover a spread (0-3) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (40.5)

Over (40.5) The two teams average a combined 40.5 points per game (including the postseason), the exact same as this game’s over/under.

Opponents of the two teams average a combined 7.3 more points per game (47.8) than this matchup’s total of 40.5 points.

The teams have hit the over in three of the Texans’ 11 games with a set total.

Out of the Titans’ 10 games with a set total, five have hit the over (50%).

