Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Saturday, November 23
Published 4:19 pm Friday, November 22, 2024
The college basketball schedule on Saturday, which includes the Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash taking on the Georgetown Hoyas, is not one to miss. Our computer model is particularly high on 10 games, in terms of picks against the spread, including that matchup.
Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS
ATS Pick: Saint Francis (PA) +19.5 vs. Georgetown
- Matchup: Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Georgetown Hoyas
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- Computer Projection: Georgetown by 6.4 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Georgetown (-19.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
ATS Pick: Cal Poly +19.5 vs. Saint Mary’s (CA)
- Matchup: Cal Poly Mustangs at Saint Mary’s Gaels
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- Computer Projection: Saint Mary’s (CA) by 8.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Saint Mary’s (CA) (-19.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Marshall +19.5 vs. Purdue
- Matchup: Marshall Thundering Herd at Purdue Boilermakers
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- Computer Projection: Purdue by 9.7 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Purdue (-19.5)
- TV Channel: B1G+
ATS Pick: UNLV -10.5 vs. New Mexico State
- Matchup: New Mexico State Aggies at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- Computer Projection: UNLV by 18 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: UNLV (-10.5)
- TV Channel: MW Network
ATS Pick: Detroit Mercy +20.5 vs. Wake Forest
- Matchup: Detroit Mercy Titans at Wake Forest Demon Deacons
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- Computer Projection: Wake Forest by 13.1 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Wake Forest (-20.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Long Beach State -1.5 vs. Fresno State
- Matchup: Fresno State Bulldogs at Long Beach State Beach
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- Computer Projection: Long Beach State by 8.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Long Beach State (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Tulsa +11.5 vs. Loyola Chicago
- Matchup: Tulsa Golden Hurricane at Loyola Chicago Ramblers
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- Computer Projection: Loyola Chicago by 5.3 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Loyola Chicago (-11.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: CSU Bakersfield +1.5 vs. Florida International
- Matchup: CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners vs. Florida International Panthers
- Time: 11:00 AM ET
- Date: November 23
- Computer Projection: CSU Bakersfield by 3.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida International (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: Stanford -1.5 vs. Santa Clara
- Matchup: Stanford Cardinal at Santa Clara Broncos
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- Computer Projection: Stanford by 4.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: Stanford (-1.5)
- TV Channel: ESPN+
ATS Pick: DePaul -15.5 vs. Northern Illinois
- Matchup: Northern Illinois Huskies at DePaul Blue Demons
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Date: November 23
- Computer Projection: DePaul by 17.5 points (Bet now on BetMGM)
- Spread: DePaul (-15.5)
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 2
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.