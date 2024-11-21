Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, November 22 Published 7:28 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

There are eight games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Duke Blue Devils versus the Arizona Wildcats. We offer ATS picks for each contest in the article below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

UCF Knights vs. No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: UCF 81, Wisconsin 75

UCF 81, Wisconsin 75 Projected Favorite: UCF by 5.1 points

UCF by 5.1 points Pick ATS: UCF (+4.5)

Key Facts

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Location: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia Venue: Colonial Hall

Colonial Hall TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 21 Florida Gators vs. Southern Illinois Salukis

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Florida 79, Southern Illinois 73

Florida 79, Southern Illinois 73 Projected Favorite: Florida by 6.7 points

Florida by 6.7 points Pick ATS: Southern Illinois (+17.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center

Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Jackson State Tigers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Kentucky 95, Jackson State 62

Kentucky 95, Jackson State 62 Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 32.5 points

Kentucky by 32.5 points Pick ATS: Jackson State (+33.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Lexington, Kentucky

Lexington, Kentucky Venue: Rupp Arena

Rupp Arena TV Channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live Stream: SEC Network+

No. 14 Creighton Bluejays vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Creighton 76, Nebraska 72

Creighton 76, Nebraska 72 Projected Favorite: Creighton by 3.9 points

Creighton by 3.9 points Pick ATS: Nebraska (+10.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

CHI Health Center Omaha TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 7 Houston Cougars vs. Hofstra Pride

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Houston 79, Hofstra 59

Houston 79, Hofstra 59 Projected Favorite: Houston by 20.0 points

Houston by 20.0 points Pick ATS: Hofstra (+27.5)

Key Facts

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Fertitta Center

Fertitta Center TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Little Rock Trojans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Arkansas 78, Little Rock 61

Arkansas 78, Little Rock 61 Projected Favorite: Arkansas by 16.7 points

Arkansas by 16.7 points Pick ATS: Little Rock (+20.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas

Fayetteville, Arkansas Venue: Bud Walton Arena

Bud Walton Arena TV Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 17 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 12 Duke Blue Devils

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Duke 83, Arizona 73

Duke 83, Arizona 73 Projected Favorite: Duke by 10.1 points

Duke by 10.1 points Pick ATS: Duke (+1.5)

Key Facts

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Location: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: McKale Center

McKale Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: North Carolina 87, Hawaii 70

North Carolina 87, Hawaii 70 Projected Favorite: North Carolina by 16.5 points

North Carolina by 16.5 points Pick ATS: North Carolina (-16.5)

Key Facts

Time: 12:30 AM ET

12:30 AM ET Location: Honolulu, Hawaii

Honolulu, Hawaii Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center

SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

