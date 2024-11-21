Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Friday, November 22
Published 7:28 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024
There are eight games on the college basketball schedule on Friday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Duke Blue Devils versus the Arizona Wildcats. We offer ATS picks for each contest in the article below.
AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today
UCF Knights vs. No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: UCF 81, Wisconsin 75
- Projected Favorite: UCF by 5.1 points
- Pick ATS: UCF (+4.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Location: White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia
- Venue: Colonial Hall
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 21 Florida Gators vs. Southern Illinois Salukis
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Florida 79, Southern Illinois 73
- Projected Favorite: Florida by 6.7 points
- Pick ATS: Southern Illinois (+17.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Gainesville, Florida
- Venue: Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O’Connell Center
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats vs. Jackson State Tigers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Kentucky 95, Jackson State 62
- Projected Favorite: Kentucky by 32.5 points
- Pick ATS: Jackson State (+33.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Location: Lexington, Kentucky
- Venue: Rupp Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
- Live Stream: SEC Network+
No. 14 Creighton Bluejays vs. Nebraska Cornhuskers
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Creighton 76, Nebraska 72
- Projected Favorite: Creighton by 3.9 points
- Pick ATS: Nebraska (+10.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Omaha, Nebraska
- Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 7 Houston Cougars vs. Hofstra Pride
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Houston 79, Hofstra 59
- Projected Favorite: Houston by 20.0 points
- Pick ATS: Hofstra (+27.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Fertitta Center
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks vs. Little Rock Trojans
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Arkansas 78, Little Rock 61
- Projected Favorite: Arkansas by 16.7 points
- Pick ATS: Little Rock (+20.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Location: Fayetteville, Arkansas
- Venue: Bud Walton Arena
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
No. 17 Arizona Wildcats vs. No. 12 Duke Blue Devils
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: Duke 83, Arizona 73
- Projected Favorite: Duke by 10.1 points
- Pick ATS: Duke (+1.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Location: Tucson, Arizona
- Venue: McKale Center
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Hawaii Rainbow Warriors vs. No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels
Spread Prediction
- Computer Prediction: North Carolina 87, Hawaii 70
- Projected Favorite: North Carolina by 16.5 points
- Pick ATS: North Carolina (-16.5)
Key Facts
- Time: 12:30 AM ET
- Location: Honolulu, Hawaii
- Venue: SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
- TV Channel: ESPN2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
