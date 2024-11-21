Titans vs. Texans Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 12 Published 2:39 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

The Houston Texans (7-4) meet a familiar opponent (and same-game parlay recommendations are available) when they host the Tennessee Titans (2-8) on Sunday, November 24, 2024 at NRG Stadium in an AFC South battle.

Titans vs. Texans Game Info

Game day: Sunday, November 24, 2024

Sunday, November 24, 2024 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: CBS

CBS Live stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Paramount+ Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Stadium: NRG Stadium

Titans vs. Texans Spread

Spread: Texans -7.5 (-115), Titans +7.5 (-105)

Texans -7.5 (-115), Titans +7.5 (-105) Computer Pick: Texans

Texans The Texans have registered a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 7.5-point favorites or more, Houston has a perfect ATS record of 1-0.

The Titans are 1-9-0 against the spread this season.

Tennessee is winless against the spread when it has played as 7.5-point underdogs or more (0-3).

Titans vs. Texans Total

Total: 40.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under)

40.5 points (-115 to go over, -105 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over The Texans have combined with their opponent and gone over the point total in 36.4% of their contests this year (four times in 11 games with a set point total).

Titans games this year have gone over the total in five of 10 opportunities (50%).

These teams score a combined 40.5 points per game, the same as this matchup’s total.

Opponents of these teams put up 47.8 combined points per game, 7.3 more points than this contest’s over/under.

Parlay With Will Levis’ Pass TD Prop

Over 0.5 Pass TD: -230, Under 0.5 Pass TD: +172

-230, +172 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis TD going over his TD prop pays out $42.37 on a $10 bet .

. If you take the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Levis hitting the over on his TD prop, a parlay pays out $44.69 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Texans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Levis going over his touchdown prop bet nets $40.15 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Texans to cover the spread, the under on the total and Levis going over his TD prop earns $42.37 on a $10 bet.

