Titans vs. Texans Player Props & Odds – Week 12 Published 2:41 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

Star running back Joe Mixon and the Houston Texans play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium.

Keep reading for the best performers in this game between the Texans and the Titans, and what player prop bets to examine.

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Calvin Ridley – – 60.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – – 32.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Chigoziem Okonkwo – – 17.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Will Levis 192.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – –

Texans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Nico Collins – – 75.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Tank Dell – – 50.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) John Metchie – – 21.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Joe Mixon – 87.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) 17.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) Dalton Schultz – – 24.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) C.J. Stroud 239.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114) – –

