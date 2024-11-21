Titans vs. Texans Player Props & Odds – Week 12
Published 2:41 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024
Star running back Joe Mixon and the Houston Texans play the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET at NRG Stadium.
Keep reading for the best performers in this game between the Texans and the Titans, and what player prop bets to examine.
BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.
Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Calvin Ridley
|–
|–
|60.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|–
|–
|32.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|–
|–
|17.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
|Will Levis
|192.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
|–
|–
Bet on any of these player props, or create a same-game parlay, at BetMGM!
Texans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Nico Collins
|–
|–
|75.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
|Tank Dell
|–
|–
|50.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
|John Metchie
|–
|–
|21.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
|Joe Mixon
|–
|87.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
|17.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
|Dalton Schultz
|–
|–
|24.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
|C.J. Stroud
|239.5 (Over: -114, Under: -114)
|–
|–
Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your NFL picks and place your bet on BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.