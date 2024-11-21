Titans vs. Texans: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 12
Published 12:44 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024
Bookmakers give the Houston Texans (7-4) the edge when they host the Tennessee Titans (2-8) on Sunday, November 24, 2024 in a matchup between AFC South opponents at NRG Stadium. Houston is favored by 7.5 points. For this game, an over/under of 40.5 has been set.
The betting insights and trends for the Titans can be found below before they face the Texans.
Titans vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Houston Moneyline
|Tennessee Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texans (-8)
|40.5
|-455
|+340
|FanDuel
|Texans (-7.5)
|40.5
|-400
|+315
|Bet365
|Texans (-8)
|40.5
|-391
|+310
Tennessee vs. Houston Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
- Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
- TV Info: CBS
Titans vs. Texans Betting Insights
- Tennessee has only one win versus the spread this season.
- The Titans don’t have a win ATS (0-3) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.
- There have been five Tennessee games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.
- Houston has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Texans have covered every time (1-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.
- Houston games have hit the over on four of 11 occasions (36.4%).
Titans Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Pass TDs
|Rush Yds
|Rush TDs
|Rec Yds
|Rec TDs
|Calvin Ridley
|–
|–
|–
|–
|60.5 (-114)
|–
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine
|–
|–
|–
|–
|32.5 (-114)
|–
|Chigoziem Okonkwo
|–
|–
|–
|–
|17.5 (-114)
|–
|Will Levis
|192.5 (-114)
|–
|–
|–
|–
|–
Payouts above are for the “over” bet.
