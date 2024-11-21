Titans vs. Texans: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 12 Published 12:44 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

Bookmakers give the Houston Texans (7-4) the edge when they host the Tennessee Titans (2-8) on Sunday, November 24, 2024 in a matchup between AFC South opponents at NRG Stadium. Houston is favored by 7.5 points. For this game, an over/under of 40.5 has been set.

The betting insights and trends for the Titans can be found below before they face the Texans.

Titans vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Tennessee vs. Houston Game Info

When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV Info: CBS

Titans vs. Texans Betting Insights

Tennessee has only one win versus the spread this season.

The Titans don’t have a win ATS (0-3) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.

There have been five Tennessee games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.

Houston has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.

The Texans have covered every time (1-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.

Houston games have hit the over on four of 11 occasions (36.4%).

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs Calvin Ridley – – – – 60.5 (-114) – Nick Westbrook-Ikhine – – – – 32.5 (-114) – Chigoziem Okonkwo – – – – 17.5 (-114) – Will Levis 192.5 (-114) – – – – – Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

