Titans vs. Texans: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread – Week 12

Published 12:44 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

Titans vs. Texans: Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 12

Bookmakers give the Houston Texans (7-4) the edge when they host the Tennessee Titans (2-8) on Sunday, November 24, 2024 in a matchup between AFC South opponents at NRG Stadium. Houston is favored by 7.5 points. For this game, an over/under of 40.5 has been set.

The betting insights and trends for the Titans can be found below before they face the Texans.

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Texans Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here’s a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Houston Moneyline Tennessee Moneyline
BetMGM Texans (-8) 40.5 -455 +340 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Texans (-7.5) 40.5 -400 +315 Bet on this game at FanDuel
Bet365 Texans (-8) 40.5 -391 +310 Bet on this game at bet365

Tennessee vs. Houston Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 24, 2024 at 1 p.m. ET
  • Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas
  • TV Info: CBS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Titans vs. Texans Betting Insights

  • Tennessee has only one win versus the spread this season.
  • The Titans don’t have a win ATS (0-3) as a 7.5-point underdog or more this season.
  • There have been five Tennessee games (out of 10) that went over the total this year.
  • Houston has a 5-6-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Texans have covered every time (1-0) as a 7.5-point favorite or greater this year.
  • Houston games have hit the over on four of 11 occasions (36.4%).

Titans Player Props

Name Pass Yds Pass TDs Rush Yds Rush TDs Rec Yds Rec TDs
Calvin Ridley 60.5 (-114)
Nick Westbrook-Ikhine 32.5 (-114)
Chigoziem Okonkwo 17.5 (-114)
Will Levis 192.5 (-114)

Payouts above are for the “over” bet.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Betting Preview

Ole Miss vs. Florida Best Bets, Predictions & Odds – Nov. 23

Ole Miss vs. Florida Best Bets, Predictions & Odds – Nov. 23

NBA Best Bets: 76ers vs. Grizzlies Picks for November 20

NBA Best Bets: 76ers vs. Grizzlies Picks for November 20

NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Picks for November 19

NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Picks for November 19

NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Picks for November 17

NBA Best Bets: Grizzlies vs. Nuggets Picks for November 17

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow