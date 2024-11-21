November 21 NHL TV Schedule: TV Channel, Start Times & Live Streaming Options Published 3:26 am Thursday, November 21, 2024

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NHL slate on Thursday, the Carolina Hurricanes and the New Jersey Devils take the ice at Prudential Center.

Searching for how to watch NHL action? All the games to watch on Thursday are here.

NHL LIVE STREAM: Watch the NHL all season long with Fubo!

How to Watch November 21 NHL Games

Matchup Puck Drop TV Channel Live Stream Tampa Bay Lightning @ Columbus Blue Jackets 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Carolina Hurricanes @ New Jersey Devils 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Colorado Avalanche @ Washington Capitals 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Vegas Golden Knights @ Ottawa Senators 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Utah Hockey Club @ Boston Bruins 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Islanders @ Detroit Red Wings 7 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ San Jose Sharks @ St. Louis Blues 8 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Florida Panthers @ Chicago Blackhawks 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ New York Rangers @ Calgary Flames 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+ Minnesota Wild @ Edmonton Oilers 9 p.m. ET ESPN+ ESPN+

Regional restrictions may apply.