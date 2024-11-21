How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22
Published 4:48 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024
Top-25 teams will take the court across four games on Friday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Oklahoma Sooners squaring off against the UNLV Rebels at Thomas & Mack Center.
Today’s Top 25 Games
No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers at Creighton Bluejays
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: FloHoops
Lafayette Leopards at No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Oregon State Beavers at No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV channel: B1G+
No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at UNLV Rebels
- Time: 9:30 PM ET
- TV channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN)
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
