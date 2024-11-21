How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22

Published 4:48 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, November 22

Top-25 teams will take the court across four games on Friday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Oklahoma Sooners squaring off against the UNLV Rebels at Thomas & Mack Center.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 21 Nebraska Cornhuskers at Creighton Bluejays

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FloHoops

Lafayette Leopards at No. 13 West Virginia Mountaineers

Oregon State Beavers at No. 22 Illinois Fighting Illini

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at UNLV Rebels

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN)
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

