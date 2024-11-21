How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22 Published 7:46 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

There are eight games featuring a ranked team on Friday’s college basketball schedule.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers at UCF Knights

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network

Southern Illinois Salukis at No. 21 Florida Gators

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

Jackson State Tigers at No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 14 Creighton Bluejays

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks

Hofstra Pride at No. 7 Houston Cougars

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Little Rock Trojans at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: SECN

SECN

No. 12 Duke Blue Devils at No. 17 Arizona Wildcats

Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors

Time: 12:30 AM ET

12:30 AM ET TV channel: ESPN

ESPN

