Published 7:46 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch Top 25 College Basketball Games - Friday, November 22

There are eight games featuring a ranked team on Friday’s college basketball schedule.

There are eight games featuring a ranked team on Friday's college basketball schedule.

Today’s Top 25 Games

No. 19 Wisconsin Badgers at UCF Knights

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Southern Illinois Salukis at No. 21 Florida Gators

Jackson State Tigers at No. 9 Kentucky Wildcats

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Nebraska Cornhuskers at No. 14 Creighton Bluejays

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: FOX Sports Networks
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Hofstra Pride at No. 7 Houston Cougars

Little Rock Trojans at No. 20 Arkansas Razorbacks

No. 12 Duke Blue Devils at No. 17 Arizona Wildcats

No. 10 North Carolina Tar Heels at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors



