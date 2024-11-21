How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22

Published 7:49 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Friday, November 22

SEC teams will hit the court across five games on Friday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Oklahoma Sooners squaring off against the UNLV Rebels at Thomas & Mack Center.

Today’s SEC Games

Little Rock Trojans at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 12:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles

Samford Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Auburn Tigers at California Golden Bears

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ACC Network X
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at UNLV Rebels

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN)
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

