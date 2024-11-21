How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Friday, November 22 Published 7:49 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

SEC teams will hit the court across five games on Friday’s college basketball schedule. That includes the Oklahoma Sooners squaring off against the UNLV Rebels at Thomas & Mack Center.

Today’s SEC Games

Little Rock Trojans at Missouri Tigers

Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Florida Gators at Florida State Seminoles

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Samford Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Auburn Tigers at California Golden Bears

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: ACC Network X

ACC Network X Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners at UNLV Rebels

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET TV channel: Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN)

Silver State Sports & Entertainment Network (SSSEN) Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

