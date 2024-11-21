How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 21

Published 8:43 am Thursday, November 21, 2024

By Data Skrive

How to Watch SEC College Basketball Games - Thursday, November 21

The Vanderbilt Commodores and the Nevada Wolf Pack take the court for one of six games on the college basketball slate on Thursday that feature SEC squads.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Mercer Bears at South Carolina Gamecocks

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Syracuse Orange at Texas Longhorns

Vanderbilt Commodores at Nevada Wolf Pack

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Oklahoma Sooners

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Ole Miss Rebels

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers at Virginia Cavaliers

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

More How to Watch

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream - November 21

How to Watch San Francisco vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream – November 21

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games - Thursday, November 21

How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 21

How to Watch SEC Women's College Basketball Games - Thursday, November 21

How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 21

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 21

How to Watch the NBA Today, November 21

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow