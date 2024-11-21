How to Watch San Francisco vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream – November 21
Published 10:41 am Thursday, November 21, 2024
The San Francisco Dons (4-0) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Memphis Tigers (3-0), who have won three straight. It starts at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Thursday, November 21, 2024.
San Francisco vs. Memphis Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: ESPNU
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Francisco Stats Insights
- The Dons shot 48.7% from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Tigers allowed to opponents.
- San Francisco had an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Dons were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 94th.
- Last year, the Dons averaged 77.7 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 75.8 the Tigers gave up.
- San Francisco had an 18-0 record last season when scoring more than 75.8 points.
Memphis Stats Insights
- The Tigers’ 46.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Dons allowed to their opponents (42.8%).
- Memphis went 19-4 when it shot better than 42.8% from the field.
- The Tigers were the 94th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Dons finished 168th.
- The Tigers’ 80.5 points per game last year were 14.0 more points than the 66.5 the Dons allowed to opponents.
- Memphis went 16-3 last season when allowing fewer than 77.7 points.
San Francisco Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- San Francisco posted 84.1 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 73.1 points per contest.
- The Dons ceded 65.5 points per game last season at home, which was 3.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69.3).
- San Francisco averaged 9.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 6.5% points better than it averaged on the road (8.2 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).
Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Memphis scored 81.9 points per game at home last season, and the same number away.
- At home, the Tigers allowed 72.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 79.8.
- At home, Memphis drained 7.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.3). Memphis’ 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.3%) than away (39.2%) as well.
San Francisco Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/9/2024
|Boise State
|W 84-73
|War Memorial at the Sobrato Center
|11/13/2024
|Long Beach State
|W 84-54
|War Memorial at the Sobrato Center
|11/16/2024
|Chicago State
|W 82-37
|War Memorial at the Sobrato Center
|11/21/2024
|Memphis
|–
|Chase Center
|11/25/2024
|Clemson
|–
|Ocean Center
|12/1/2024
|Mercyhurst
|–
|War Memorial at the Sobrato Center
Memphis Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Missouri
|W 83-75
|FedExForum
|11/9/2024
|@ UNLV
|W 80-74
|Thomas & Mack Center
|11/15/2024
|Ohio
|W 94-70
|FedExForum
|11/21/2024
|San Francisco
|–
|Chase Center
|11/25/2024
|UConn
|–
|Lahaina Civic Center
|12/4/2024
|Louisiana Tech
|–
|FedExForum
