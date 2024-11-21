How to Watch San Francisco vs. Memphis on TV or Live Stream – November 21 Published 10:41 am Thursday, November 21, 2024

The San Francisco Dons (4-0) take a four-game win streak into a home matchup with the Memphis Tigers (3-0), who have won three straight. It starts at 10:00 PM ET (on ESPNU) on Thursday, November 21, 2024.

San Francisco vs. Memphis Game Info

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV: ESPNU

San Francisco Stats Insights

The Dons shot 48.7% from the field last season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 42.8% the Tigers allowed to opponents.

San Francisco had an 18-2 straight-up record in games it shot better than 42.8% from the field.

The Dons were the 156th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball, and the Tigers finished 94th.

Last year, the Dons averaged 77.7 points per game, only 1.9 more points than the 75.8 the Tigers gave up.

San Francisco had an 18-0 record last season when scoring more than 75.8 points.

Memphis Stats Insights

The Tigers’ 46.0% shooting percentage from the field last season was 3.2 percentage points higher than the Dons allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Memphis went 19-4 when it shot better than 42.8% from the field.

The Tigers were the 94th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Dons finished 168th.

The Tigers’ 80.5 points per game last year were 14.0 more points than the 66.5 the Dons allowed to opponents.

Memphis went 16-3 last season when allowing fewer than 77.7 points.

San Francisco Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

San Francisco posted 84.1 points per game at home last season. In road games, it averaged 73.1 points per contest.

The Dons ceded 65.5 points per game last season at home, which was 3.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (69.3).

San Francisco averaged 9.4 three-pointers per game with a 38.7% shooting percentage from downtown when playing at home, which was 1.2 more threes and 6.5% points better than it averaged on the road (8.2 threes per game, 32.2% three-point percentage).

Memphis Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Memphis scored 81.9 points per game at home last season, and the same number away.

At home, the Tigers allowed 72.7 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 79.8.

At home, Memphis drained 7.5 3-pointers per game last season, 1.8 fewer than it averaged on the road (9.3). Memphis’ 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (32.3%) than away (39.2%) as well.

San Francisco Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/9/2024 Boise State W 84-73 War Memorial at the Sobrato Center 11/13/2024 Long Beach State W 84-54 War Memorial at the Sobrato Center 11/16/2024 Chicago State W 82-37 War Memorial at the Sobrato Center 11/21/2024 Memphis – Chase Center 11/25/2024 Clemson – Ocean Center 12/1/2024 Mercyhurst – War Memorial at the Sobrato Center

Memphis Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 Missouri W 83-75 FedExForum 11/9/2024 @ UNLV W 80-74 Thomas & Mack Center 11/15/2024 Ohio W 94-70 FedExForum 11/21/2024 San Francisco – Chase Center 11/25/2024 UConn – Lahaina Civic Center 12/4/2024 Louisiana Tech – FedExForum

