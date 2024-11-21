How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Oral Roberts on TV or Live Stream – November 21 Published 8:42 am Thursday, November 21, 2024

The Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.

Ole Miss vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi TV: SEC Network+

Ole Miss Stats Insights

The Rebels shot 44.7% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.

In games Ole Miss shot better than 44.2% from the field, it went 14-3 overall.

The Rebels were the 310th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 283rd.

Last year, the Rebels averaged 74.9 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 75.3 the Golden Eagles allowed.

When Ole Miss put up more than 75.3 points last season, it went 11-3.

Oral Roberts Stats Insights

The Golden Eagles are shooting 45.5% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.7% the Rebels’ opponents have shot this season.

Oral Roberts has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.7% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are the 156th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 225th.

The Golden Eagles average 19.2 more points per game (81.0) than the Rebels give up to opponents (61.8).

Oral Roberts has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 76.0 points.

Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Offensively Ole Miss performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 76.7 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game in road games.

Defensively the Rebels played better at home last season, giving up 71.6 points per game, compared to 76.9 in away games.

When it comes to three-pointers, Ole Miss performed better at home last season, averaging 7.6 threes per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage away from home.

Oral Roberts Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Oral Roberts put up more points at home (75.6 per game) than on the road (71.7) last season.

In 2023-24, the Golden Eagles allowed 8.8 fewer points per game at home (71.1) than away (79.9).

At home, Oral Roberts made 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (9.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.0%) than on the road (37.2%).

Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/8/2024 Grambling W 66-64 The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/12/2024 South Alabama W 64-54 C.M. ‘Tad’ Smith Coliseum 11/16/2024 Colorado State W 84-69 Landers Center 11/21/2024 Oral Roberts – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/28/2024 BYU – LionTree Arena 12/3/2024 @ Louisville – KFC Yum! Center

Oral Roberts Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/13/2024 @ Tulsa L 85-76 Donald W. Reynolds Center 11/16/2024 Haskell W 87-52 Mabee Center 11/19/2024 @ Belmont L 90-80 Curb Event Center Arena 11/21/2024 @ Ole Miss – The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss 11/25/2024 Rogers State – Mabee Center 12/1/2024 Missouri State – Mabee Center

