How to Watch Ole Miss vs. Oral Roberts on TV or Live Stream – November 21
Published 8:42 am Thursday, November 21, 2024
The Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) look to continue a four-game home winning streak when hosting the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) on Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET.
Ole Miss vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 21, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss in Oxford, Mississippi
- TV: SEC Network+
Ole Miss Stats Insights
- The Rebels shot 44.7% from the field last season, 0.5 percentage points higher than the 44.2% the Golden Eagles allowed to opponents.
- In games Ole Miss shot better than 44.2% from the field, it went 14-3 overall.
- The Rebels were the 310th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Golden Eagles finished 283rd.
- Last year, the Rebels averaged 74.9 points per game, just 0.4 fewer points than the 75.3 the Golden Eagles allowed.
- When Ole Miss put up more than 75.3 points last season, it went 11-3.
Oral Roberts Stats Insights
- The Golden Eagles are shooting 45.5% from the field, 3.8% higher than the 41.7% the Rebels’ opponents have shot this season.
- Oral Roberts has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 41.7% from the field.
- The Golden Eagles are the 156th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 225th.
- The Golden Eagles average 19.2 more points per game (81.0) than the Rebels give up to opponents (61.8).
- Oral Roberts has a 2-0 record when giving up fewer than 76.0 points.
Ole Miss Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Offensively Ole Miss performed better when playing at home last season, averaging 76.7 points per game, compared to 70.0 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Rebels played better at home last season, giving up 71.6 points per game, compared to 76.9 in away games.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Ole Miss performed better at home last season, averaging 7.6 threes per game with a 36.3% three-point percentage, compared to 6.6 threes per game and a 34.3% three-point percentage away from home.
Oral Roberts Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Oral Roberts put up more points at home (75.6 per game) than on the road (71.7) last season.
- In 2023-24, the Golden Eagles allowed 8.8 fewer points per game at home (71.1) than away (79.9).
- At home, Oral Roberts made 9.1 3-pointers per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged away (9.0). However, its 3-point shooting percentage was lower at home (35.0%) than on the road (37.2%).
Ole Miss Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/8/2024
|Grambling
|W 66-64
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/12/2024
|South Alabama
|W 64-54
|C.M. ‘Tad’ Smith Coliseum
|11/16/2024
|Colorado State
|W 84-69
|Landers Center
|11/21/2024
|Oral Roberts
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/28/2024
|BYU
|–
|LionTree Arena
|12/3/2024
|@ Louisville
|–
|KFC Yum! Center
Oral Roberts Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/13/2024
|@ Tulsa
|L 85-76
|Donald W. Reynolds Center
|11/16/2024
|Haskell
|W 87-52
|Mabee Center
|11/19/2024
|@ Belmont
|L 90-80
|Curb Event Center Arena
|11/21/2024
|@ Ole Miss
|–
|The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss
|11/25/2024
|Rogers State
|–
|Mabee Center
|12/1/2024
|Missouri State
|–
|Mabee Center
