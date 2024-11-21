How to Watch AAC College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 21 Published 4:44 am Thursday, November 21, 2024

AAC teams are on Thursday’s college basketball schedule in four games, including the Memphis Tigers taking on the San Francisco Dons.

Today’s AAC Games

Oklahoma State Cowboys at Florida Atlantic Owls

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo

South Florida Bulls at Portland Pilots

Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo

East Carolina Pirates at Jacksonville State Gamecocks

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET TV channel: BallerTV

Memphis Tigers at San Francisco Dons

Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo

