Do you have the cutest pet in Panola County? 2025 Pet Photo Contest is now live

Published 5:06 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

By Staff reports

Your pet could be featured in the 2025 Pets of Panola Calendar! Enter now through Dec. 6.  Only people who live in Panola County can submit photos of their pets online.

Each photo will be manually reviewed and then approved to go live in  the voting ballot and you can vote every day.

The pet photos that receive the most votes will be featured in the 2024 Pets of Panola Calendar that we will print. Link to the Pets of Panola  2025 Calendar contest here.

The calendar will be inserted insdie the Panolian and will be available at sponsor business.  Businesses interested in sponsorship can contact sales@panolian.com

 

