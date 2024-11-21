College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 22
Published 8:50 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024
There are several strong matchups on Friday in SEC action, including a Pittsburgh Panthers playing the LSU Tigers. If you’re interested in predictions against the spread, continue reading.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
SEC Picks ATS Today
Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Pick: Pittsburgh -5.5 vs. LSU
- Matchup: Pittsburgh Panthers vs. LSU Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Pittsburgh by 18.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Pittsburgh -5.5
- Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Date: November 22
- TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Southern Illinois +18 vs. Florida
- Matchup: Southern Illinois Salukis at Florida Gators
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida by 6.0 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Florida -18
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 22
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Jackson State +34.5 vs. Kentucky
- Matchup: Jackson State Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Kentucky by 30.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Kentucky -34.5
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: November 22
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Missouri -19 vs. Pacific
- Matchup: Pacific Tigers at Missouri Tigers
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Missouri by 22.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Missouri -19
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: November 22
- TV Channel: SEC Network+
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Pick: Little Rock +21.5 vs. Arkansas
- Matchup: Little Rock Trojans at Arkansas Razorbacks
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Arkansas by 15.2 points (Bet on BetMGM)
- Spread: Arkansas -21.5
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Date: November 22
- TV Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Bet on this or any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.