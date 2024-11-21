College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 21 Published 12:47 am Thursday, November 21, 2024

The SEC basketball lineup on Thursday is not one to miss. The matchups include the Tennessee Volunteers playing the Virginia Cavaliers at Baha Mar Convention Center, and there are predictions against the spread available right here.

SEC Picks ATS Today

Pick: South Carolina -18 vs. Mercer

Matchup: Mercer Bears at South Carolina Gamecocks

Mercer Bears at South Carolina Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: South Carolina by 22.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

South Carolina by 22.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: South Carolina -18

South Carolina -18 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 21

November 21 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Texas -11 vs. Syracuse

Matchup: Syracuse Orange vs. Texas Longhorns

Syracuse Orange vs. Texas Longhorns Projected Favorite & Spread: Texas by 21.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Texas by 21.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Texas -11

Texas -11 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: November 21

November 21 TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Nevada -3.5 vs. Vanderbilt

Matchup: Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Nevada Wolf Pack

Vanderbilt Commodores vs. Nevada Wolf Pack Projected Favorite & Spread: Nevada by 12.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Nevada by 12.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Nevada -3.5

Nevada -3.5 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: November 21

November 21 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Ole Miss -20.5 vs. Oral Roberts

Matchup: Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Ole Miss Rebels

Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at Ole Miss Rebels Projected Favorite & Spread: Ole Miss by 21.4 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Ole Miss by 21.4 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Ole Miss -20.5

Ole Miss -20.5 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: November 21

November 21 TV Channel: SEC Network+

Pick: Tennessee -12.5 vs. Virginia

Matchup: Tennessee Volunteers vs. Virginia Cavaliers

Tennessee Volunteers vs. Virginia Cavaliers Projected Favorite & Spread: Tennessee by 22.7 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Tennessee by 22.7 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Tennessee -12.5

Tennessee -12.5 Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Date: November 21

November 21 TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.