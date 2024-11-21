College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 22 Published 8:49 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

Friday’s AAC college basketball lineup should have plenty of excitement on the court. Among those contests is the Saint Louis Billikens playing the Wichita State Shockers, and we have predictions against the spread below for all the games.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Longwood +6.5 vs. UAB

Matchup: Longwood Lancers vs. UAB Blazers

Longwood Lancers vs. UAB Blazers Projected Favorite & Spread: Longwood by 3.0 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Longwood by 3.0 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: UAB -6.5

UAB -6.5 Time: 12:30 PM ET

12:30 PM ET Date: November 22

November 22 TV Channel: ESPN Networks

Pick: Florida State -3 vs. Temple

Matchup: Temple Owls vs. Florida State Seminoles

Temple Owls vs. Florida State Seminoles Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida State by 4.9 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida State by 4.9 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Florida State -3

Florida State -3 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: November 22

November 22 TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: ESPN+

Pick: Saint Louis +3.5 vs. Wichita State

Matchup: Saint Louis Billikens vs. Wichita State Shockers

Saint Louis Billikens vs. Wichita State Shockers Projected Favorite & Spread: Saint Louis by 0.8 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Saint Louis by 0.8 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Wichita State -3.5

Wichita State -3.5 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: November 22

November 22 TV Channel: Peacock

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.