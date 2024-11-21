Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Friday, November 22 Published 4:18 pm Thursday, November 21, 2024

The contests on the Friday college basketball schedule for which we have recommended picks against the spread include the Duke Blue Devils taking on the Arizona Wildcats at McKale Center.

Watch men’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s NCAA Men’s Basketball Picks ATS

ATS Pick: Duke +1.5 vs. Arizona Matchup: Duke Blue Devils at Arizona Wildcats

Duke Blue Devils at Arizona Wildcats Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: November 22

November 22 Computer Projection: Duke by 8.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

Duke by 8.9 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Arizona (-1.5)

Arizona (-1.5) TV Channel: ESPN2

ESPN2 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply) ATS Pick: UCF +3.5 vs. Wisconsin Matchup: Wisconsin Badgers vs. UCF Knights

Wisconsin Badgers vs. UCF Knights Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Date: November 22

November 22 Computer Projection: UCF by 5.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM)

UCF by 5.2 points (Bet now on BetMGM) Spread: Wisconsin (-3.5)

Wisconsin (-3.5) TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.