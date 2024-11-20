Will Steven Stamkos Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 20? Published 5:52 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Should you wager on Steven Stamkos to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Seattle Kraken meet up on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Will Steven Stamkos score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +175 (Bet $10 to win $17.50 if he scores a goal)

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Stamkos stats and insights

Stamkos has scored in five of 19 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

He has taken two shots in one game against the Kraken this season, but has not scored.

On the power play he has five goals, plus three assists.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 12% of them.

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Stamkos recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2024 Canucks 2 2 0 16:29 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 18:04 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:12 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 0 1 18:53 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 1 1 0 16:19 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 1 1 0 16:10 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 17:54 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 16:54 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 19:45 Home L 5-1

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.