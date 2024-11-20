Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 20? Published 5:52 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest versus the Seattle Kraken is scheduled for Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jonathan Marchessault find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Kraken?

Marchessault stats and insights

In three of 19 games this season, Marchessault has scored — but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (four shots).

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated two goals and five assists.

He has a 5.4% shooting percentage, attempting 2.9 shots per game.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have given up 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 0 1 16:27 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:07 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 14:52 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 2 1 1 17:46 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 13:04 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 15:03 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 18:41 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 1 0 1 18:39 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 18:21 Home L 5-1

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

