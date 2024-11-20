Will Gustav Nyquist Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 20? Published 5:52 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

When the Nashville Predators take on the Seattle Kraken on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET, will Gustav Nyquist find the back of the net? Below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Gustav Nyquist score a goal against the Kraken?

Odds to score a goal this game: +270 (Bet $10 to win $27.00 if he scores a goal)

Nyquist stats and insights

In six of 19 games this season, Nyquist has scored — but just one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Kraken this season in one game (two shots).

Nyquist has zero points on the power play.

He takes 1.1 shots per game, and converts 28.6% of them.

Kraken defensive stats

The Kraken have conceded 55 goals in total (2.9 per game), which ranks 12th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.4 hits and 16.3 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/17/2024 Canucks 1 1 0 18:06 Away W 5-3 11/15/2024 Flames 0 0 0 17:55 Away L 2-0 11/14/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 17:54 Away L 3-2 OT 11/11/2024 Avalanche 0 0 0 20:16 Away L 3-2 OT 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club 1 1 0 16:03 Home W 4-0 11/7/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 14:51 Away L 6-2 11/6/2024 Capitals 0 0 0 14:35 Away L 3-2 11/4/2024 Kings 0 0 0 19:37 Home L 3-0 11/2/2024 Avalanche 2 1 1 15:53 Home W 5-2 10/31/2024 Oilers 0 0 0 16:56 Home L 5-1

Predators vs. Kraken game info

Game Day: Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: TNT

TNT Live Stream: Watch this game on Max (Regional restrictions may apply)

