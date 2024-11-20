Who wants kudzu salad with their turkey? Published 1:28 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

By Donna Traywick

Mt. Olivet News

I got my maypop jelly! It tastes like Hawaiian punch jelly. I really could not enjoy it like I

should have because the word “poisonous” kept cropping up in my mind.

I grew up thinking that it was poisonous. I thought that its only purpose was to pop out

of the group and “pop” when stepped on. I don’t recall cows eating it, nor the pigs in a

very near pen. I am told that it is an invasive plant.

My friend, Lynda Browning Davis, wanted to go to the Palmertree place to see if we

could find some. No way! Snakes are still out and the place where the maypops grew is

on the hill overlooking Deer Creek.

Now if we can get used to eating kudzu! With the Thanksgiving and Christmas season

upon us, are you game for a little kudzu in a salad? No one will ever know. Cooked like

collards or using the root like potato or rutabagas. If you try it, let me know. I think it

would greatly reduce my grocery bill.

Nov. 11 th was Veterans day. As a tribute to those gone on and the members of veterans

in our congregation, Amber Browning did a beautiful rendition of God Bless the U.S.A. It

was written by Lee Greenwood in 1983 about his country which he dearly loved. Many

politicians, including George W. Bush, have used it in their campaigns.

This past Sunday Cindy Prince and Randy Johnson did a duet of “He Touched Me”. It

was written by Bill Gather in 1963, while he was accompanying Dr. Dale Oldham on his

evangelistic crusade.

Dr. Oldham said “Bill, you know “touch” is a very popular word in the bible”, there are

New Testament stories about Jesus touching peoples eyes and healing them or

touching people's lives and changing them. Elvis Presley made this song popular in

1972. Tennessee Erine Ford recorded it in 1977.

I do not know yet how many Christmas boxes that Mt. Olivet did for the Operation

Christmas Child program. I am so proud of the very small Black Jack. They had 100 girl

boxes and 100 boy boxes. I thank everyone all over the whole county for their

generosity.

Ponder this: Not he who has much is rich, but he who gives much – Erich Fromm