Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, November 21

Published 7:29 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread - Thursday, November 21

There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Baylor Bears versus the St. John’s Red Storm. We provide ATS picks for each contest in the article below.

Place your bets on any men’s college basketball matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Indiana 85, UNC Greensboro 60
  • Projected Favorite: Indiana by 24.7 points
  • Pick ATS: Indiana (-16.5)

Sign up for our daily email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

Bet on the Indiana-UNC Greensboro spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Location: Bloomington, Indiana
  • Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall
  • TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm vs. No. 13 Baylor Bears

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Baylor 76, St. John’s 75
  • Projected Favorite: Baylor by 0.3 points
  • Pick ATS: St. John’s (+2.5)

Bet on the St. John’s-Baylor spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Nassau, Bahamas
  • Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Virginia Cavaliers vs. No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

Spread Prediction

  • Computer Prediction: Tennessee 78, Virginia 56
  • Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 22.7 points
  • Pick ATS: Tennessee (-12.5)

Bet on the Virginia-Tennessee spread—or any other NCAA men’s basketball matchup—with BetMGM!

Key Facts

  • Time: 9:30 PM ET
  • Location: Nassau, Bahamas
  • Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center
  • TV Channel: CBS Sports Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Predictions

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 21

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: SEC Games Today, November 21

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 21

NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 21

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 21

College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 21

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, November 21

Best Bets for NCAA Basketball Picks Against the Spread for Thursday, November 21

Print Article

SportsPlus

  • Special Sections

  • Friends2Follow