Top 25 College Hoops Picks Against the Spread – Thursday, November 21 Published 7:29 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

There are three games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature a ranked squad. That includes the Baylor Bears versus the St. John’s Red Storm. We provide ATS picks for each contest in the article below.

AP Top 25 Picks ATS Today

No. 16 Indiana Hoosiers vs. UNC Greensboro Spartans

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Indiana 85, UNC Greensboro 60

Indiana 85, UNC Greensboro 60 Projected Favorite: Indiana by 24.7 points

Indiana by 24.7 points Pick ATS: Indiana (-16.5)

Key Facts

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Location: Bloomington, Indiana

Bloomington, Indiana Venue: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 22 St. John’s Red Storm vs. No. 13 Baylor Bears

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Baylor 76, St. John’s 75

Baylor 76, St. John’s 75 Projected Favorite: Baylor by 0.3 points

Baylor by 0.3 points Pick ATS: St. John’s (+2.5)

Key Facts

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Baha Mar Convention Center TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Virginia Cavaliers vs. No. 11 Tennessee Volunteers

Spread Prediction

Computer Prediction: Tennessee 78, Virginia 56

Tennessee 78, Virginia 56 Projected Favorite: Tennessee by 22.7 points

Tennessee by 22.7 points Pick ATS: Tennessee (-12.5)

Key Facts

Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Location: Nassau, Bahamas

Nassau, Bahamas Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Baha Mar Convention Center TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.