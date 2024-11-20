Stand up for those who can’t Published 2:37 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

By Mary Murphy

Speaking of where we are today, missing the bond of love and family. As we get closer

to our special holidays many have gone into deep depression with no one to say well

done my good and faithful servant.

The world at large has lean on others so long, they have forgotten who holds the key to

life. Families are falling apart, with so much distance between them. Cards and letters

seem to be distance memories of long ago.

Try it, you might enjoy writing a note to love ones or friends. We were ruined to put time

in for family who gave so much to us. Our pastor decided to have dinner at church for

those who will miss their family but will have the church family to fellowship with.

Open the door to your heart, you will find the missing link. Proverb 21:2 Every way of a

man’s heart is right in his own eyes; but the Lord pondered the heart.

Our time is short upon this earth, whatever you are called to do, do it. Stand in the gap

for those who cannot.

The smiles you receive, means more than the gifts itself.