Special doesn’t need perfection Published 1:24 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

By Jan Penton Miller

Columnist

I tried to wait. I really did, but in the end I decided that the sparkle and shine of

Christmas could coexist with my scarecrows, turkeys, and pumpkins. It may be a

little different looking for a bit, but that’s ok.

If you could see my tree you might grin at the hodgepodge of decorations. As I

worked on it this morning my heart sang at all the beautiful memories in each

bauble. My eyes leaked a bit when I carefully unwrapped ornament after ornament

that chubby little hands had once placed in mine.

My hat goes off to each schoolteacher and Sunday school teacher who went home

with glitter and glue practically everywhere to bless this mom with a sweet

memory. Just like the story of the misfit toys that became beautiful when a child

loved them these old beat up ornaments hold a beauty when seen through eyes of

love.

All the traditions of the season make me stop to ponder if I am creating memories

that my children and grands will look back on with the same wonder. With this in

mind I just revamped my calendar. When I looked at it and felt a lot of stress

wondering how I could accomplish everything, I knew something had to change. All

the things on my calendar were good things, but I realized that I needed to prioritize

my own family even if I had to make some difficult choices.

I didn’t cut out doing for others. I just realized once again that I don’t have to

participate in every good thing. I am reminded of Mary and Martha who were both

followers of Jesus. Martha was so busy trying to get everything ready for a meal that

she was mad with Mary for sitting and talking to Jesus, and Martha thought Mary

wasn’t doing her fair share. Jesus said that Mary had chosen the best thing, and I

think choosing your family over other activities is also the best thing.

I’m so glad that I caught myself at the beginning of the Thanksgiving and Christmas

season before I went into full-blown Martha mode. Now I can appreciate and enjoy

my family and the traditions we experience together without feeling resentful

because I’m worn out from trying to do everything.

When I think back to my holiday experiences as a child my mamaw did the most to

make the holidays special, but she focused on her family. She worked hard and was

very busy, but she had time to tell us stories. She took us for walks in the woods, and

cooked all our favorite dishes. We cut down a tree from the farm, and it had no

designer decorations. All the siblings, cousins and I strung popcorn and helped put

on the few old baubles. It was a Charlie Brown tree before Charlie Brown.

These memories ground me and help me to remember that everything doesn’t need

to be perfect to be special, and it’s ok to say no.