Quinn Minute – What is the bell-shaped curve?
Published 11:30 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024
By Rix Quinn
There’s increasing emphasis for both private and public sectors to
focus on higher-scoring people in certain skills. For many skills and
specialties, folks are selected by how well they do in comparison to others
who took the test. The range of test scores can be put on a “bell-shaped
curve.”
And what is this “curve?” It’s a scientific graph that resembles a
mountain range. The top of this mountain represents the largest
percentage of our population.
Let’s say, for example, we want to graph “athletic proficiency,”
although why we’d want to graph anything is beyond me. (This also
explains where I rank on the graph.)
The left slope of the graph represents those who fall “below average.”
The descending slope means “the further the drop below average, the
fewer people in that category.”
The right side of the descending curve represents “above average.”
This means the lower you fall on the right slope, the better athlete you are.
And the better you are, the fewer people will share your skill level.
Here’s the point: My goal is to rank “average” in every skill category.
Remember, the closer someone falls to average, the more
opportunities. One can buy average-sized clothes, or expect to live about
77.28 years. That is great news, unless that person is already 78.
But if you get too far above average, people might expect great things.
You’ll expend so much effort reaching your potential you won’t have time
for fun stuff, like painting your moustache red for the holidays.
So, I’m happy near the middle of this mountain range, where there
are lots of people who enjoy the view.