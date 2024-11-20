Quinn Minute – What is the bell-shaped curve? Published 11:30 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

By Rix Quinn

There’s increasing emphasis for both private and public sectors to

focus on higher-scoring people in certain skills. For many skills and

specialties, folks are selected by how well they do in comparison to others

who took the test. The range of test scores can be put on a “bell-shaped

curve.”

And what is this “curve?” It’s a scientific graph that resembles a

mountain range. The top of this mountain represents the largest

percentage of our population.

Let’s say, for example, we want to graph “athletic proficiency,”

although why we’d want to graph anything is beyond me. (This also

explains where I rank on the graph.)

The left slope of the graph represents those who fall “below average.”

The descending slope means “the further the drop below average, the

fewer people in that category.”

The right side of the descending curve represents “above average.”

This means the lower you fall on the right slope, the better athlete you are.

And the better you are, the fewer people will share your skill level.

Here’s the point: My goal is to rank “average” in every skill category.

Remember, the closer someone falls to average, the more

opportunities. One can buy average-sized clothes, or expect to live about

77.28 years. That is great news, unless that person is already 78.

But if you get too far above average, people might expect great things.

You’ll expend so much effort reaching your potential you won’t have time

for fun stuff, like painting your moustache red for the holidays.

So, I’m happy near the middle of this mountain range, where there

are lots of people who enjoy the view.