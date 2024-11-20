​​​​Panola County Jail Log Published 10:30 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

​​​​Panola County Jail Log

Compiled by Brad Greer

This list was taken from the log at the Panola County Jail. A name listed does not indicate that a

person is guilty of the crime with which they are charged, only that the person has been taken

to, and processed at, the facility.

Nov. 11

David Shane Nail, 643 Westbrook Rd., Courtland, held for the Miss. Dept. of Corrections.

Nov. 12

Marshon Levell Doyle, 195 East Third St., Crowder, arrested on a warrant (sale of controlled

substance).

Jatavious Antwan Butts, 558 Riles Rd., Como, charged with burglary and aggravated assault.

Tamareus Devoyne Patterson, 221 Claremont St., Sardis, charged with grand larceny.

Christopher Devin Burrows, 1084 Love Joy Rd., Courtland, charged with simple domestic

violence.

Kenneth Joe Byars, 3515 Tinside Rd., Batesville, charged with driving while license suspended

and disorderly conduct/resisting arrest.

Nov. 13

Kelvin Latress Groce, 204 Lester St., Batesville, charged with simple domestic violence.

Latonya Marie Eason, 839 Burton Rd., Senatobia, charged with grand larceny.

Nov. 14

Melissa Ann Miller, 125 Obrian Hill Rd., Grenada, charged with contempt of court.

Nov. 15

Henry Lee Weaver, Jr., 810 Second St., Sledge, held for Federal Court.

Melvin Chester Black, 5627 Lucious Taylor Rd., Como, charged with felony malicious mischief.

Chasidy Sherrell Farmer, 548 Edwards Rd., Sardis, charged with DUI and no drivers license.

Devonae Eriq Johnson, 104 Cedar Crest Circle, Batesville, charged with simple domestic

violence and receiving stolen property.

Nov. 16

Jeremy J. Cox, 194A Fogg Rd., Batesville, charged with contempt of court.

Sidney L. Avant, Jr., 2421 Nash Rd., Batesville, charged with public drunkenness and

possession of a controlled substance.

Stevie Dewayne Bonds, 1868 Freeman Rd., Como, charged with petit larceny.

Mason Neil McCord, 972 Tatum Rd., Tillatoba, charged with DUI (other).

Khadigah Monya Toles, 2203 Delores Dr., Oxford, charged with DUI (other).

Marquita Lanay Young, 453 Taylor St., Como, charged with petit larceny.

Elige Andrew Showers, 139 Scott Rd., Batesville, charged with DUI.

Robert Trevell Oliver, 124 East Mill Rd., Sardis, charged with contempt of court.

Samuel Payton Hill, Rebel RV Park, Oxford, charged with failure to yield to blue lights,

possession of marijuana in a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and disregard for traffic control

devices.

Nov. 17

Devin Cameron Pride, 91 Elbert Smith Rd., Batesville, charged with reckless driving.

Mack Arthur Leland, 209 MLK Dr., Batesville, charged with simple assault.

Tracy Baker, 211 King St., Batesville, charged with burglary and grand larceny.