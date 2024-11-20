Overton completes grueling Pinhoti Trail race – Competitors ran 100 mile course over 2 days Published 10:52 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Charles David Overton of Batesville completed the legendary Pinhoti 100-mile Trail race on Nov. 3

The Pinhoti Trail, located in Alabama, begins in Heflin and ends near Sylacauga.

This year’s race was made up of participants from the United States and several foreign countries. The trail winds over the highest point in Alabama while navigating over rocks, boulders, creeks, and steep terrain across the Talladega National Forest.

There are 17 aid stations spread out along the 100-mile race for runners to resupply water, food, and render first aid.

Runners started Saturday, Nov. 2 before sunup and ran continuously through Sunday, Nov. 3, about midday.

Competitors run difficult sections through the night with only headlamps. More than 300 runners started and less than half completed the race. Most long-distance runners have a pacer. Pacing is crucial to long distance running. A pacer assists in keeping a consistent speed throughout the race to avoid exhaustion and ensure you cross the finish line.

Long distance runner and pacer Dennis Irwin of Oxford completed well over 50 miles and helped encourage Overton through difficult sections and across the finish line.

Overton is a seasoned long-distance runner completing several triathlons, marathon, and Ironman races. He finished the Boston Marathon during the bombing terror attack in 2013.

His other outdoor accomplishments are rock climbing, mountaineering, and backpacking.

Overton has climbed Long’s Peak in Colorado and summited Mount Rainier in Washington State.