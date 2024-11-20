Ole Miss vs. Oral Roberts Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 21 Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Thursday’s game at The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss has the Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) matching up with the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (2-3) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 84-63 victory, as our model heavily favors Ole Miss.

Based on our computer prediction, Oral Roberts is projected to cover the spread (20.5) against Ole Miss. The two sides are expected to exceed the 146.5 total.

Ole Miss vs. Oral Roberts Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss

The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss Line: Ole Miss -20.5

Ole Miss -20.5 Point total: 146.5

146.5 Moneyline (to win): Ole Miss -4545, Oral Roberts +1600

Ole Miss vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction:

Ole Miss 84, Oral Roberts 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Ole Miss vs. Oral Roberts

Pick ATS: Oral Roberts (+20.5)

Oral Roberts (+20.5) Pick OU: Over (146.5)

Ole Miss Performance Insights

Ole Miss put up 74.9 points per game and allowed 73.9 last season, making them 134th in college basketball on offense and 243rd on defense.

The Rebels were 310th in the nation in rebounds per game (29.9) and 230th in rebounds allowed (32.4) last year.

Ole Miss was 57th in college basketball in assists (15.1 per game) last season.

The Rebels made 7.5 3-pointers per game and shot 36.6% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 171st and 34th, respectively, in college basketball.

Last season, Ole Miss was 204th in the nation in 3-pointers conceded (7.5 per game) and 190th in defensive 3-point percentage (33.8%).

Last season, Ole Miss took 35.1% of its shots from beyond the arc, and 64.9% from inside it. In terms of makes, 28.7% of Ole Miss’ buckets were 3-pointers, and 71.3% were 2-pointers.

Oral Roberts Performance Insights

The Golden Eagles are outscoring opponents by 9.8 points per game, with a +49 scoring differential overall. They put up 81.0 points per game (135th in college basketball) and give up 71.2 per outing (201st in college basketball).

The 34.8 rebounds per game Oral Roberts accumulates rank 157th in college basketball, 5.4 more than the 29.4 its opponents record.

Oral Roberts knocks down 9.6 three-pointers per game (81st in college basketball), 1.6 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.9% from deep (99th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.5%.

Oral Roberts has committed 12.6 turnovers per game (229th in college basketball) while forcing 12.6 (188th in college basketball).

