Ole Miss vs. Florida Best Bets, Predictions & Odds – Nov. 23 Published 4:29 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

SEC foes will clash when the No. 9 Ole Miss Rebels (8-2) meet the Florida Gators (5-5). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is Ole Miss vs. Florida

Date: Saturday, November 23, 2024

Saturday, November 23, 2024

ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Gainesville, Florida

Gainesville, Florida Venue: Ben Hill Griffin Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Florida Prediction & Moneyline Pick

Prediction: Ole Miss 32, Florida 21

Ole Miss 32, Florida 21 Ole Miss is -383 on the moneyline, and Florida is +300.

Ole Miss has put together a 7-2 record in games it was listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 77.8% of those games).

The Rebels have a 5-1 record (winning 83.3% of their games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -383 or shorter.

This season, Florida has been the underdog eight times and won three of those games.

This season, the Gators have been at least a +300 underdog on the moneyline three times, losing each of those contests.

The implied moneyline probability in this matchup gives the Rebels a 79.3% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Ole Miss (-10)



Against the spread, Ole Miss is 7-3-0 this season.

This season, the Rebels have an ATS record of 5-2 in their seven games as a favorite of 10 points or more.

Florida owns a record of 6-4-0 against the spread this season.

The Gators have been underdogs by 10 points or more three times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55.5)

Under (55.5) Three of Ole Miss’ games this season have gone over Saturday’s over/under of 55.5 points.

This season, four of Florida’s games have finished with a combined score higher than 55.5 points.

The over/under for the game of 55.5 is 13.2 points fewer than the combined points per game averages for Ole Miss (40.7 points per game) and Florida (28.0 points per game).

Key Stats Splits

Ole Miss Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 58.6 57.8 59.6 Implied Total AVG 39.6 42.5 35.3 ATS Record 7-3-0 4-2-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-8-0 1-5-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 7-2 4-1 3-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 1-0 0-0 Florida Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 53.0 52.4 53.9 Implied Total AVG 31.9 30.5 34.0 ATS Record 6-4-0 3-3-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 6-4-0 3-3-0 3-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 3-5 3-2 0-3

