NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 21

Today’s NBA schedule features several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Detroit Pistons and the Charlotte Hornets.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 21

Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Pistons -1.5

Pistons -1.5 Spread Pick: Hornets (Projected to win by 1.1 points)

Hornets (Projected to win by 1.1 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.0 total projected points)

Over (222.0 total projected points) Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina

Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSDET

Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Spread: Timberwolves -6.5

Timberwolves -6.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 4.7 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 4.7 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.9 total projected points)

Over (228.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario

Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSN

San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Spurs -2.5

Spurs -2.5 Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 11.0 points)

Spurs (Projected to win by 11.0 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.8 total projected points)

Over (222.8 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas

Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSW

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Lakers -4.5

Lakers -4.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 0.7 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 0.7 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (221.2 total projected points)

Over (221.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSFL

