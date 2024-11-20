Memphis vs. San Francisco Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 21 Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Thursday’s contest that pits the San Francisco Dons (4-0) against the Memphis Tigers (3-0) at Chase Center has a projected final score of 79-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of San Francisco. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on November 21.

According to our computer prediction, San Francisco is projected to cover the point spread (1.5) versus Memphis. The two sides are expected to come in below the 154.5 over/under.

Memphis vs. San Francisco Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Thursday, November 21, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: ESPNU

ESPNU Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: San Francisco, California

San Francisco, California Venue: Chase Center

Chase Center Line: Memphis -1.5

Memphis -1.5 Point total: 154.5

154.5 Moneyline (to win): Memphis -125, San Francisco +104

Memphis vs. San Francisco Score Prediction

Prediction:

San Francisco 79, Memphis 73

Spread & Total Prediction for Memphis vs. San Francisco

Pick ATS: San Francisco (+1.5)

San Francisco (+1.5) Pick OU: Under (154.5)

Memphis Performance Insights

Last season, Memphis was 31st in the country offensively (80.5 points scored per game) and 287th on defense (75.8 points allowed).

With 33.7 rebounds per game and 32.6 rebounds conceded, the Tigers were 94th and 241st in the nation, respectively, last season.

Last season Memphis was ranked 132nd in the nation in assists with 13.7 per game.

With 8.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.1% from downtown last season, the Tigers were 87th and 118th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Memphis was the 13th-worst squad in the country in 3-pointers allowed (9.1 per game) and 209th in 3-point percentage defensively (34.0%) last season.

Last year, Memphis took 38.8% of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.2% from inside it. In terms of made shots, 29.6% of Memphis’ buckets were 3-pointers, and 70.4% were 2-pointers.

San Francisco Performance Insights

Last year San Francisco scored 77.7 points per game (68th-ranked in college basketball) and surrendered 66.5 points per contest (31st-ranked).

With 27.9 rebounds allowed per game, the Dons were 14th-best in college basketball. They ranked 156th in college basketball by averaging 32.3 boards per contest.

San Francisco piled up assists last season, ranking 24th-best in the country with 16.3 per contest.

The Dons ranked 133rd in college basketball with 10.8 turnovers per game last season. Meanwhile, they ranked 43rd with 13.2 forced turnovers per contest.

Last season the Dons drained 8.6 threes per game (62nd-ranked in college basketball) and shot 35.5% (95th-ranked) from three-point land.

San Francisco allowed 6.8 three-pointers per game (107th-ranked in college basketball) last season, while allowing a 33.4% three-point percentage (162nd-ranked).

Of the shots attempted by San Francisco last season, 59.7% of them were two-pointers (70.6% of the team’s made baskets) and 40.3% were threes (29.4%).

