How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Thursday, November 21
Published 8:57 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024
The Belmont Bruins and the Duke Blue Devils hit the court for one of four games on the college basketball schedule on Thursday that feature a ranked team.
Today’s Top 25 Games
Incarnate Word Cardinals at No. 19 TCU Horned Frogs
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Coastal Carolina Chanticleers at No. 20 NC State Wolfpack
- Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Morehead State Eagles at No. 25 Louisville Cardinals
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACC Network Extra
- Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game
Belmont Bruins at No. 14 Duke Blue Devils
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV channel: ACCN
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
