How to Watch the NBA Today, November 21
Published 10:26 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024
The Orlando Magic and Los Angeles Lakers hit the hardwood in one of four compelling games on the NBA menu today.
Looking for how to watch NBA basketball? All the games to watch today are here.
Watch the NBA Today – November 21
Charlotte Hornets vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Spectrum Center
- Location: Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSSE, and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Scotiabank Arena
- Location: Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: SportsNet and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Utah Jazz
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Frost Bank Center
- Location: San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: KJZZ and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Venue: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
