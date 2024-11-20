College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 21

Published 8:55 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Thursday college basketball slate in the AAC has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Memphis Tigers playing the San Francisco Dons, and we have picks against the spread available for you in this article.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Florida Atlantic +1.5 vs. Oklahoma State

  • Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Florida Atlantic Owls
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 0.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Oklahoma State -1.5
  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Portland +8.5 vs. South Florida

  • Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. Portland Pilots
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: South Florida by 0.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: South Florida -8.5
  • Time: 2:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 21
  • TV Channel: ESPN Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Jacksonville State +2.5 vs. East Carolina

  • Matchup: East Carolina Pirates vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: East Carolina by 0.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: East Carolina -2.5
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Date: November 21
  • TV Channel: BallerTV

Pick: San Francisco +1.5 vs. Memphis

  • Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. San Francisco Dons
  • Projected Favorite & Spread: San Francisco by 6.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)
  • Spread: Memphis -1.5
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Date: November 21
  • TV Channel: ESPNU
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

