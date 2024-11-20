College Basketball Picks Against the Spread: AAC Games Today, November 21 Published 8:55 pm Wednesday, November 20, 2024

The Thursday college basketball slate in the AAC has plenty of exciting matchups in store. Among those games is the Memphis Tigers playing the San Francisco Dons, and we have picks against the spread available for you in this article.

AAC Picks ATS Today

Pick: Florida Atlantic +1.5 vs. Oklahoma State

Matchup: Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Florida Atlantic Owls

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Florida Atlantic Owls Projected Favorite & Spread: Florida Atlantic by 0.6 points (Bet on BetMGM)

Florida Atlantic by 0.6 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Oklahoma State -1.5

Oklahoma State -1.5 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: November 21

November 21 TV Channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Portland +8.5 vs. South Florida

Matchup: South Florida Bulls vs. Portland Pilots

South Florida Bulls vs. Portland Pilots Projected Favorite & Spread: South Florida by 0.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

South Florida by 0.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: South Florida -8.5

South Florida -8.5 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Date: November 21

November 21 TV Channel: ESPN Networks

ESPN Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pick: Jacksonville State +2.5 vs. East Carolina

Matchup: East Carolina Pirates vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks

East Carolina Pirates vs. Jacksonville State Gamecocks Projected Favorite & Spread: East Carolina by 0.3 points (Bet on BetMGM)

East Carolina by 0.3 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: East Carolina -2.5

East Carolina -2.5 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: November 21

November 21 TV Channel: BallerTV

Pick: San Francisco +1.5 vs. Memphis

Matchup: Memphis Tigers vs. San Francisco Dons

Memphis Tigers vs. San Francisco Dons Projected Favorite & Spread: San Francisco by 6.1 points (Bet on BetMGM)

San Francisco by 6.1 points (Bet on BetMGM) Spread: Memphis -1.5

Memphis -1.5 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: November 21

November 21 TV Channel: ESPNU

ESPNU Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.