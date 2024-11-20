Batesville Fire Dept. Call Log Published 11:09 am Wednesday, November 20, 2024

Nov. 12

Bates St., 82 year old male with a medical emergency.

Hwy. 51S, Skyline Motel, 51 year old male with abdominal pain.

Boothe St., 78 year old female bleeding from the mouth.

MLK Dr., 89 year old male with low oxygen, extended response time reported by Lifeguard.

Hwy. 6W, Classic Cars Warehouse, smoke detector alarm.

Hwy. 51 & Tiger Dr., two vehicle accident.

Vance St., 23 year old female, about to have a baby, LIfeguard has been toned.

Nov. 13

Pollard St., 86 year old female with difficulty breathing.

College St., lift assist, no EMS unit currently available.

Hwy. 6E & Mill Cross Rd., one vehicle accident, vehicle in median near Mt. Olivet Rd.

Hwy. 6W & 35S, vehicle has wrecked in ditch, BPD is on scene.

Nov. 14

London Cove, lift assist only.

Hwy. 6W, Sav-A-Lot, smell of gas reported.

Shamrock Dr., 67 year old female with difficulty breathing.

Hwy. 6E, Lowe’s Home Improvement, 39 year old female losing consciousness, just gave birth

earlier in the day.

Eureka St., elderly patient needs assistance.

Leonard St., 20 year old female in labor.

Pearson St., 31 year old female with stomach pain.

Broad St., wall receptacles are smoking.

Nov. 15

Pine Lane Dr., 73 year old female has injured her leg.

Brooke St., 74 year old male has fallen.

Booker T St., 57 year old male with difficulty breathing, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 51S, female with a medical emergency, no details available from caller.

Covenant Crossing, Comfort Suites, commercial fire alarm.

Lakewood Dr., Quality Inn, male patient, age unknown, says he is about to pass out.

Nov. 16

Pamela St., unknown medical alarm.

Boothe St., 79 year old female has fallen, unknown injuries, Lifeguard has been toned.

Hwy. 51N, Walgreens, male subject with possible overdose.

London Cove, 84 year old male needs lift assist.

Hwy. 6W, Boothe Event Center, fog machine has set off the smoke alarm.

Nov. 17

Tony Keating Rd., county requesting assistance, smell of smoke coming from an electrical box.

Nov. 18

Shiloh Rd., vehicle has hit a tree, unable to advise of injuries.

Beau Ridge Rd., 59 year old female with heart condition.

Green Wave Lane, North Delta Elementary, smell of smoke.