Will Levis Fantasy Projections: Week 12 vs. the Texans Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Quarterback Will Levis has a matchup versus the sixth-ranked pass defense in the league (188.3 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, when his Tennessee Titans take on the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Levis’ game against the Texans this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy numbers.

Get in the game and sign up for FanDuel Fantasy today. Use our link to start playing daily fantasy.

Will Levis Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 13.4

13.4 Game Day & Time: November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on Paramount+ (Regional restrictions may apply)

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Will Levis Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 @Bears 6.7 19-for-32 127 1 2 4 36 0 Week 2 @Jets 11.5 19-for-28 192 1 1 4 38 0 Week 3 @Packers 13.6 26-for-34 260 2 2 3 12 0 Week 4 @Dolphins -0.5 3-for-4 25 0 1 2 5 0 Week 6 @Colts 7.3 16-for-27 95 1 1 3 15 0 Week 10 @Chargers 19.1 18-for-23 175 2 0 5 41 0 Week 11 @Vikings 15.6 17-for-31 295 1 1 7 18 0

Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy to start playing today.

Will Levis Fantasy Stats

Levis is 31st at his position, and 118th overall in the NFL, with 73.3 fantasy points (10.5 per game).

In his past three games, Levis has picked up 42 fantasy points (14 per game). He is 51-of-81 for 565 yards, with four touchdowns and two interceptions and has rushed for 74 yards on 15 carries.

In his past five games, Levis is 80-of-119 for 850 yards, with six touchdowns and five interceptions and has rushed for 91 yards on 20 carries. He has accumulated 55.1 fantasy points (11.0 per game).

In Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers, Will Levis posted a season-high 19.1 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 18-of-23 (78.3%), 175 yards, 2 TDs, 0 INTs; 5 carries, 41 yards.

In his worst game of the season, Levis finished with -0.5 fantasy points — 3-of-4 (75%), 25 yards, 0 TDs, 1 INT. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

Add Levis to your FanDuel Fantasy lineup today!