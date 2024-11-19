Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections: Week 12 vs. the Texans Published 1:44 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tyjae Spears and the Tennessee Titans will meet the Houston Texans and their ninth-ranked run defense (108.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Is Spears’ game against the Texans this week a good time to start him in fantasy? Below, we dig into his relevant fantasy statistics.

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 5.6

5.6 Game Day & Time: November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 7.2 4 21 0 4 11 0 Week 2 @Jets 5.1 6 20 0 2 11 0 Week 3 @Packers 10.1 2 7 0 4 54 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 11.9 15 39 1 2 0 0 Week 6 @Colts 2.7 6 27 0 0 0 0 Week 10 @Chargers 8.1 7 47 0 3 4 0 Week 11 @Vikings 2.8 3 0 0 2 8 0

Tyjae Spears Fantasy Stats

Ranked 251st overall in the league and 59th at his position, Spears has picked up 30.9 fantasy points (4.4 per game) so far in 2024.

Spears has picked up 8.6 fantasy points (2.9 per game) in his past three games. He has 16 carries for 74 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 12 receiving yards on five catches (six targets).

Spears has accumulated 24.6 fantasy points (4.9 per game) in his past five games. He has 33 carries for 120 yards and one touchdown, plus 66 receiving yards on 11 catches (12 targets).

In his best game of the season — Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins — Tyjae Spears finished with 9.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 15 carries, 39 yards, 1 TD.

In his worst game of the season — last week against the Minnesota Vikings — Spears finished with 0.8 fantasy points. His stat line: 3 carries, 0 yards.

