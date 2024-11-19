Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections: Week 12 vs. the Texans Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Tennessee Titans RB Tony Pollard will match up with the ninth-ranked tun defense of the Houston Texans (108.8 yards allowed per game) in Week 12, at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

Is Pollard’s game against the Texans this week a good time to use him in fantasy? Below, we highlight his relevant fantasy numbers.

Tony Pollard Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 11

11 Game Day & Time: November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Tony Pollard Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Carries Rush Yards Rush TDs Receptions Rec Yards Rec TDs Week 1 @Bears 18.4 16 82 1 3 12 0 Week 2 @Jets 15.2 17 62 0 5 40 0 Week 3 @Packers 5.9 6 14 0 3 15 0 Week 4 @Dolphins 18.8 22 88 1 2 20 0 Week 6 @Colts 17.8 17 93 1 3 -5 0 Week 7 @Bills 8.5 16 61 0 2 4 0 Week 8 @Lions 14.7 20 94 0 3 23 0 Week 9 @Patriots 18.4 28 128 0 3 26 0 Week 10 @Chargers 10.3 9 44 0 4 19 0 Week 11 @Vikings 4.9 9 15 0 2 14 0

Tony Pollard Fantasy Stats

With 102.9 fantasy points (10.3 per game), Pollard is 24th at his position and 60th in the league.

Pollard has 46 carries for 187 yards and zero touchdowns, plus 59 receiving yards on nine catches (11 targets) during his past three games. He has accumulated 24.6 fantasy points (8.2 per game) during that span.

In his past five games, Pollard has rushed for 342 yards on 82 carries, with zero touchdowns, and has 86 yards receiving on 14 catches (21 targets). He has accumulated 42.8 fantasy points (8.6 per game).

In his best game of the season, Tony Pollard finished with 16.8 fantasy points — 22 carries, 88 yards, 1 TD. That was in Week 4 versus the Miami Dolphins.

In his worst game of the season — Week 3 versus the Green Bay Packers — Pollard finished with 2.9 fantasy points. His stat line: 6 carries, 14 yards.

