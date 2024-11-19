Predators vs. Kraken Injury Report Today – November 20

Published 9:41 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

Currently, the Nashville Predators (6-10-3) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Seattle Kraken (9-9-1) at Climate Pledge Arena on Wednesday, November 20 at 10:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Seattle Kraken Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Jordan Eberle RW Questionable Lower Body
Vince Dunn D Out Upper Body

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

  • Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: TNT
  • Location: Seattle, Washington
  • Venue: Climate Pledge Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators rank 29th in the league with 46 goals scored (2.4 per game).
  • Nashville ranks 20th in goals against, giving up 61 total goals (3.2 per game) in NHL play.
  • They have the league’s 26th-ranked goal differential at -15.

Kraken Season Insights

  • With 54 goals (2.8 per game), the Kraken have the NHL’s 20th-ranked offense.
  • Seattle has given up 55 total goals this season (2.9 per game), ranking 12th in the league.
  • Their -1 goal differential is 13th in the league.

Predators vs. Kraken Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-131) Kraken (+111) 6

