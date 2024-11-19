Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections: Week 12 vs. the Texans Published 1:43 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

Wide receiver Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is looking at a matchup against the sixth-ranked pass defense in the league (188.3 yards conceded per game) in Week 12, when his Tennessee Titans meet the Houston Texans, Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Should Westbrook-Ikhine be someone that you lock into your fantasy football lineup this week for his game versus the Texans? Prior to making that decision, here’s a look at the numbers and trends you need to know.

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans

Tennessee Titans at Houston Texans Projected Fantasy Points: 4.7

4.7 Game Day & Time: November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 24, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Points by Week

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Colts 7.9 2 1 9 1 Week 7 @Bills 9 4 2 10 1 Week 8 @Lions 11.9 4 2 39 1 Week 9 @Patriots 16 6 5 50 1 Week 10 @Chargers 6.1 3 3 31 0 Week 11 @Vikings 19.7 6 2 117 1

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine Fantasy Stats

Ranked 162nd overall in the NFL and 50th at his position, Westbrook-Ikhine has accumulated 55.6 fantasy points (7.9 per game) so far in 2024.

Westbrook-Ikhine has accumulated 31.8 fantasy points (10.6 per game) during his past three games. He has 198 yards receiving, on 10 catches (15 targets), and two touchdowns.

Looking at his past five games, Westbrook-Ikhine has 14 receptions on 23 targets, for 247 yards, and a total of 48.7 fantasy points (9.7 per game).

In his best game of the season — last week against the Minnesota Vikings — Nick Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 17.7 fantasy points. His stat line: two catches, 117 yards and one touchdown.

In his worst game of the season — Week 10 versus the Los Angeles Chargers — Westbrook-Ikhine finished with 3.1 fantasy points. His stat line: three catches, 31 yards, on three targets.

