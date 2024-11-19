NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 20 Published 9:26 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

The NBA schedule today, which includes the Philadelphia 76ers taking on the Memphis Grizzlies, is not one to miss.

Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 20

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. New Orleans Pelicans

Spread: Cavaliers -13.5

Cavaliers -13.5 Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 19.3 points)

Cavaliers (Projected to win by 19.3 points) Total: 221.5 points

221.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.6 total projected points)

Over (226.6 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOH

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Chicago Bulls

Spread: Bucks -8.5

Bucks -8.5 Spread Pick: Bucks (Projected to win by 3.8 points)

Bucks (Projected to win by 3.8 points) Total: 236.5 points

236.5 points Total Pick: Over (231.0 total projected points)

Over (231.0 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: ESPN, CHSN, and FDSWI

ESPN, CHSN, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Thunder -13.5

Thunder -13.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 17.5 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 17.5 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.2 total projected points)

Over (220.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: KATU and FDSOK

KATU and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Rockets -6.5

Rockets -6.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 13.2 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 13.2 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (225.6 total projected points)

Over (225.6 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and FDSIN

SCHN and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: 76ers -2.5

76ers -2.5 Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 16.1 points)

Grizzlies (Projected to win by 16.1 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.7 total projected points)

Over (223.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee

FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee TV Channel: NBCS-PH+ and FDSSE

NBCS-PH+ and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -5.5

Knicks -5.5 Spread Pick: Knicks (Projected to win by 0.2 points)

Knicks (Projected to win by 0.2 points) Total: 222.5 points

222.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.2 total projected points)

Over (226.2 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG

ESPN, AZFamily, and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks

Spread: Warriors -8.5

Warriors -8.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 15.5 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 15.5 points) Total: 239.5 points

239.5 points Total Pick: Over (232.7 total projected points)

Over (232.7 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Chase Center in San Francisco, California

Chase Center in San Francisco, California TV Channel: NBCS-BA and FDSSE

NBCS-BA and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Magic -2.5

Magic -2.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 1.8 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 1.8 points) Total: 207.5 points

207.5 points Total Pick: Over (213.7 total projected points)

Over (213.7 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSFL

FDSSC and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

