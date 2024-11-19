Louisville vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, December 3 Published 8:04 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

The Louisville Cardinals (1-1) play the Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. This clash is available on ACC Network.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Location: Louisville, Kentucky

Louisville, Kentucky Venue: KFC Yum! Center

Louisville vs. Ole Miss 2023-24 Stats

Louisville Stat Ole Miss 72.0 Points For 74.9 79.1 Points Against 73.9 43.6% Field Goal % 44.7% 47.3% Opponent Field Goal % 44.0% 30.6% Three Point % 36.6% 37.2% Opponent Three Point % 33.8%

Louisville’s Top Players (2023-24)

Skyy Clark contributed 13.2 points per game last season.

Ty-Laur Johnson dished out 3.6 assists a game and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield pulled down 8.4 rebounds per outing.

Clark knocked down 1.6 threes per game a season ago.

Johnson grabbed 1.4 steals per game. Huntley-Hatfield averaged 0.8 blocks an outing.

Ole Miss’ Top Players (2023-24)

Matthew Murrell averaged 16.2 points per game last season.

Allen Flanigan collected 6.0 rebounds a game and Jaylen Murray dished out 4.0 assists per outing.

Murrell made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.

Murrell averaged 1.6 steals per game. Jamarion Sharp collected 2.4 blocks a contest.

