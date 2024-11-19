Louisville vs. Ole Miss Basketball Tickets – Tuesday, December 3

Published 8:04 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Louisville Cardinals (1-1) play the Ole Miss Rebels (4-0) at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. This clash is available on ACC Network.

Louisville vs. Ole Miss Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024
  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ACC Network
  • Location: Louisville, Kentucky
  • Venue: KFC Yum! Center
  • Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Louisville vs. Ole Miss 2023-24 Stats

Louisville Stat Ole Miss
72.0 Points For 74.9
79.1 Points Against 73.9
43.6% Field Goal % 44.7%
47.3% Opponent Field Goal % 44.0%
30.6% Three Point % 36.6%
37.2% Opponent Three Point % 33.8%

Louisville’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Skyy Clark contributed 13.2 points per game last season.
  • Ty-Laur Johnson dished out 3.6 assists a game and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield pulled down 8.4 rebounds per outing.
  • Clark knocked down 1.6 threes per game a season ago.
  • Johnson grabbed 1.4 steals per game. Huntley-Hatfield averaged 0.8 blocks an outing.

Ole Miss’ Top Players (2023-24)

  • Matthew Murrell averaged 16.2 points per game last season.
  • Allen Flanigan collected 6.0 rebounds a game and Jaylen Murray dished out 4.0 assists per outing.
  • Murrell made 2.4 threes per game a season ago.
  • Murrell averaged 1.6 steals per game. Jamarion Sharp collected 2.4 blocks a contest.

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/19/2024 Bellarmine KFC Yum! Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/22/2024 Winthrop KFC Yum! Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/27/2024 Indiana Imperial Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/3/2024 Ole Miss KFC Yum! Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/8/2024 Duke KFC Yum! Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/11/2024 UTEP KFC Yum! Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Ole Miss Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2024 Colorado State W 84-69 Landers Center
11/21/2024 Oral Roberts The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
11/28/2024 BYU LionTree Arena | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/3/2024 @ Louisville KFC Yum! Center | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/7/2024 Lindenwood The Sandy and John Black Pavilion at Ole Miss | Get tickets for this game at StubHub
12/14/2024 Southern Miss Mississippi Coast Coliseum | Get tickets for this game at StubHub

