How to Watch Top 25 Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 20 Published 4:49 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

There are eight games on the college basketball schedule on Wednesday that feature a ranked team. That includes the South Carolina Gamecocks versus the Clemson Tigers.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s Top 25 Games

Tarleton State Texans at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

No. 8 Iowa State Cyclones at Northern Iowa Panthers

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: Marquee Sports Network

Marquee Sports Network Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

No. 12 Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Bobcats

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights at No. 2 UConn Huskies

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV channel: SNY

Milwaukee Panthers at No. 10 Kansas State Wildcats

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tulane Green Wave at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Oregon Ducks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.