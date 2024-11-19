How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 20 Published 7:49 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers hit the court for one of seven games on the college basketball slate on Wednesday that feature SEC squads.

Watch women’s college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Today’s SEC Games

Tarleton State Texans at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers

Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV channel: ESPN2

Hampton Pirates at Vanderbilt Commodores

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mercer Bears at Mississippi State Bulldogs

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Saint Louis Billikens at Missouri Tigers

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network +

SEC Network + Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Tulane Green Wave at No. 7 LSU Tigers

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV channel: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Oregon Ducks

Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV channel: B1G+

Catch tons of live women’s college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.