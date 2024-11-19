How to Watch SEC Women’s College Basketball Games – Wednesday, November 20

Published 7:49 pm Tuesday, November 19, 2024

By Data Skrive

The South Carolina Gamecocks and the Clemson Tigers hit the court for one of seven games on the college basketball slate on Wednesday that feature SEC squads.

Today’s SEC Games

Tarleton State Texans at No. 4 Texas Longhorns

  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks at Clemson Tigers

  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: ESPN2

Hampton Pirates at Vanderbilt Commodores

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Mercer Bears at Mississippi State Bulldogs

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Saint Louis Billikens at Missouri Tigers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network +
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Tulane Green Wave at No. 7 LSU Tigers

  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: SEC Network+
  • Live stream: Log into ESPN using your Fubo account to watch this game

Auburn Tigers at No. 23 Oregon Ducks

  • Time: 9:00 PM ET
  • TV channel: B1G+

